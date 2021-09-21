Lloyd F. “Blackie” Johnson, age 96, entered into rest on September 19, 2021 at his Buckhead Estate residence in Virginia on Lake Gaston with Betty Bianconi from New York. Having lived at 310 Church Lane Road, Reading, PA. He was born in the coal region in Leighton PA. the son of the late Ella (Sensinger) and Francis Johnson. He was preceeded in death by his wife of 47 years, Betty (Stivers) Johnson and daughters Donna Johnson and Carol Bush.
Lloyd attended Reading High School and served in the U.S Navy from 1942 to 1946. He was an Aviation Machinist Mate in the South Pacific aboard the Aircraft Carrier U.S.S. San Jacinto, having earned 4 Metals and 7 Ribbons (one with 7Stars).
He had been retired from Bell of PA since 1978 after 31 years of service as a Lineman, Installer, Repairman and P.B.X. Installer. He was a PA State and Berks County Constable for 19 years and was a past president for both associations. He was the first Constable in Berks County to wear a full uniform. Lloyd was also a past Auxiliary Police Officer in Exeter, PA., Captain of Exeter School Police and Truant Officer for the Exeter School system. Lloyd was a lifetime member of the elephone Pioneers, Bell Athletic Association and both Constable Associations.
He is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, William and Trina Johnson. His nieces and their husbands, Wendy and Mark Bahmueller with son Eric; Denise and David Schlorff with two daughters, Erin and Brittany. Lloyd is also survived by his two grandchildren, Bernae Haas and her husband Joseph with two children Ryan and Kaitlyn; and Mindy Ging. He is also survived by his son-in-law, Edward Bush.
Services will be held privately. “Thank you all. Be happy, not sad, caused I lived a good life among you all.”, Lloyd Johnson.