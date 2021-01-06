Dr. Douglas Vann “Doug” Willett, age 86 of South Hill, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 17, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Ellen Willett of the home; his children, Douglas Alan Willett (Lisa) of FL, Mark Todd Willett of NC and Jatana Willett Beecroft (Dr. James Michael) of Canada; nine grandchildren, Anthony, Tyler, Cole, Mark, Nolan, and Cody Willett, Ashlyn, Parker, and Kaylin Beecroft, and two great grandchildren, Emma and Clary Ann Willett. Also surviving are his siblings, Kenneth Willett (Donna) of FL, Vann Willett (Karen) of WI, and Judy W. Brinson (Don) of GA, and two special teenagers that were a part of their family, Dr. Roger Wall, SC and Caroline Partin, FL.
Dr. Doug Willett proudly served his country as a veteran in the US Air Force before starting his career in the ministry. For more than 66 years, “Dr Doug” served his Lord throughout the country spending 12 years with Every Home for Christ, followed by numerous churches to include Haverhill Baptist Church, West Palm Beach, FL, Greystone Baptist Church in Durham, NC and Olive Branch Baptist Church in Blackridge, VA. After “retirement,” he continued his ministry serving as the interim minister for several local churches, and as the staff pastor for Farrar Funeral Home. Doug was a gentle man who always greeted people with a warm smile, an open heart, and welcomed the opportunity to witness and share his love for Christ.
A celebration of life service will be held at 1pm, Saturday, January 9, 2021 at Olive Branch Baptist Church Christian Life Center. The family asks that memorial considerations in his memory be directed to Volunteers for Christ, P O Box 929, South Hill, VA 23970 or Olive Branch Baptist Church, 5223 Blackridge Rd., La Crosse, VA 23950. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home is serving the Willett Family.
