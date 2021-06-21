Mr. Emmett Byron Simmons, Jr., age 83, of Brodnax, died on Friday June 18, 2021. He was a retired truck driver for Clary Trucking and the widower of Georgia V. Simmons. Mr. Simmons is survived by his six daughters: Christy Connell of South Hill, Chyrel Baird and her husband Nelson of Brodnax, Sonya Churchill of La Crosse, Angie Puryear of Warrenton, NC, Kimberly Gilbert and her husband Mike of South Hill and Jennifer Poole and her husband Jerry of Halifax, VA; his two sons: Keith Puryear of Roxboro, NC and Byron “Bunk” Simmons and his wife Teresa of South Chesterfield, VA; his sister, Linda Ebbert and her husband Jack of Colonial Heights; his brother, Sammy Simmons and his wife Donna of Brodnax; his nineteen grandchildren and twenty-two great-grandchildren. Mr. Simmons was preceded in death by two grandsons: Brian K. Puryear and Brandon Collins; his brother, Gerald Simmons and his sister, Janet Farmer. A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday June 20th at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to take place in the La Crosse Cemetery with Aaron Dix, John Wayne Poole, Justin Poole, Trey Moseley, Ashton Moseley and Bill Kennedy serving as pall bearers. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 P.M. until service time in the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Mr. Simmons’ name may be be to the Southside Rescue Squad at P.O. Box 546, South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be made through our website at www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Simmons family.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.