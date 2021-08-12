Mrs. Frances Marie Iman, age 81 of South hill, Va., died on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at her residence, surrounded by her family. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Iman is survived by her husband of 57 years, Samuel Eugene Iman of South Hill; her three daughters: Tammy Iman of Toledo, Ohio, Connie Iman and her significant other, Rodney of Grantsville, Maryland and Samantha Arrington and her husband Philip of South Hill; her son, Samuel James “Jim” Iman and his wife Jennifer of Moorefield, West Virginia; her sister, Nora “Jenny” Poland of Baltimore, Maryland; her nine grandchildren: Christopher, Amanda, Tisa, Brenda, Katie, Jessica, Lily, Olivia and Matthew; her ten great-grandchldren: Nevaeh, Kamryn, Landon, Austin, Allison, Hayden, Jalyn, Caiden, Christopher and Christian, and two dear friends of over 40 years: Gerry Hinkle and Audrey Fields. Mrs. Iman was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Sarah Brown; her daughter, Brenda Green; her granddaughter, Nicole Iman; two sisters: Ellen Croft and Margaret Pfaff and her dear friend of over 40 years, Arlene Whisner. A funeral service will be conducted on Sunday August 15th at 2:00 P.M. in Upchurch Funeral Home, Fort Ashby, West Virginia with interment to follow in the Fort Ashby Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday afternoon from 1:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. in Upchurch Funeral Home. The family will also receive friends on Thursday August 12th from 4:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory and Upchurch Funeral Home is serving the Iman family.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.