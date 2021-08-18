Mrs. Willie Elam Spraggins, age 74 of Baskerville, VA, died Mon., August 16, 2021. She is survived by her husband, Roy Rogers Spraggins of the home; daughter, Connie S. Myrick (Scotty) of Emporia; daughter-in-law, Elsie Williams Spraggins; four grandchildren, Andrea Michelle Fannon, Nelli-Anne Nicole Clow (Tyler), Samantha Ariel Spraggins, and Dylan Cordell Spraggins; and two great-grandchildren, Aubreigh Shae Fannon and Addisyn Michelle Fannon. Also surviving are siblings, Roy Carrol and Libbee Carrol Morris. Mrs. Spraggins was preceded in death by her son, Richard E. Spraggins and grandchild, Amber Lynn Spraggins.
Mrs. Spraggins was a loving homemaker who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
A graveside service will be conducted at Bethany Baptist Church on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 1pm. The family will receive friends from 10-11am on Wed. at Farrar Funeral Home. Memorial considerations may be directed to Bethany Baptist Church, P O Box 119, Baskerville, VA 23915. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Spraggins family.