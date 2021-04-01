A memorial service for Darnell Kennedy/L. D. Kennedy Construction, will be held on April 17th at 10:00 a.m. with family visitation to follow.
Stanford Memorial Baptist Church, 361 Church St, Brodnax, VA 23920
A memorial service for Darnell Kennedy/L. D. Kennedy Construction, will be held on April 17th at 10:00 a.m. with family visitation to follow.
Stanford Memorial Baptist Church, 361 Church St, Brodnax, VA 23920
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.