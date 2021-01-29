Mark Randolph Crocker age 50 of Flower Mound, Texas, died Monday, January 18, 2021. He is survived by his father George R. (Randy) Crocker of South Hill, his brother Jason Crocker (Rachel) of Raleigh, NC, his son Dustin Crocker and daughter Heather Crocker of Flower Mound, Texas, a nephew Jacob Crocker and niece Abby Crocker of Raleigh, NC.
Mark graduated from Park View Senior High School in 1988 and went on to graduate from Virginia Military Institute with a degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1992. He served in the U.S. Army for 5 years attaining the Rank of Captain. He worked in management for the Coca Cola Company for 22 years in Texas. Mark was a member of South Hill American Legion Post 79 for 26 years.
A memorial service will be conducted in South Hill at a later date.
