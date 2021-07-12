Roland Norfleet Puryear, age 78, of Baskerville, VA, passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 after a long battle with parkinsons, lymphoma, and squamous cell skin cancer.
Roland was born on April 29, 1943 to Roland & Willie Queen Hatchell Puryear of Baskerville, VA.
After graduating from Park View High School, he studied business and graduated from Smithdeal Massey Business College. He began his banking career at Central National Bank in Richmond, VA. Roland worked at many prestigious banks including Central National Bank, Citizens Bank Inc, First Virginia Bank, Bank of LaCrosse, and Bank of Virginia. He retired as the Vice President of First Virginia Bank after a 35 year banking career.
Roland was a Sgt First Class in the Army Reserves and enjoyed many years of being an active member at the South Hill American Legion where he spent his time working Bingo games, playing cards with the guys, etc. He was a past Governor of the South Hill Moose Lodge, past President of the South Hill Lions Club, Vice President of the South Hill Jaycees, and a past board member for the South HIll Country Club.
After he retired from banking, he drove a school bus for Mecklenburg County Public Schools and enjoyed the camaraderie that existed between the drivers.
Roland enjoyed spending his weekends on the golf course at the South Hill Country Club. He was very proud of placing in many championship flights for tournaments and his passion for the sport was evident by his many silver cups, platters, trophies, etc. He was especially proud when he scored a hole in one. He loved music and good “dancing beats”. He spent a lot of time listening to the latest songs through his giant Bose speakers in his “music room” and creating his “cassette tapes” with his music mixes. He eventually advanced to listening to Sirius radio and country music was his love in later years. Roland was a lover of that “new car smell” and a “tough sports car” and his Mustang, Corvette, and Mitsubishi 3000 were some of his favorites.
He enjoyed playing cards, western movies, comedy sitcoms, playing in golf tournaments, dancing, and constantly joking with his golfing buddies and family. He loved practical jokes and funny real life experiences and those closest to him know of many hilarious stories. He was an amateur meteorologist who charted hurricane paths, studied storms, and predicted snow accumulations for his daughter and grandchildren, who would either be elated or crushed, depending on the predictions.
Roland was predeceased by his parents, Roland Paige & Willie Queen Puryear, his sister, Betty Puryear Elam of Richmond, and a toddler brother, Samuel David Puryear. He is survived by his daughter Natalie P. Coronas (Drew Coronas), a granddaughter Camryn Carter, a grandson Christopher Kai Coronas, a sister Ruth P. Baynard, a niece Cheri Warriner (Joe Warriner), and his devoted girlfriend Mary Evelyn Hines.
A graveside funeral service will be conducted at 11am, Monday, July 12th at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mecklenburg County Cancer Association. ( P. O. Box 311, Chase City, VA 23924). Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Puryear family.