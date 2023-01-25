Mrs. Susanne Johansen Harris, age 85 of South Hill, died Sunday, January 15, 2023 at CJW Medical Center in Richmond surrounded by family. Mrs. Harris was the widow of Robert L. “Bobby” Harris, to whom she was married for 65 years. She was a loving mother of three children and an adored Grandma and GiGi to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Harris was born to George Monroe and Eunice Marbrete Warrington Johansen in Washington DC. Mrs. Harris was a nurse at the former Community Memorial Hospital and W. S. Hundley Annex. She was a faithful member of Berea Christadelphian Chapel in North View, Virginia.
She is survived by two daughters: Catherine Barnes (Hunter) of Bon Air and Anne H. Thomason of South Hill; a son, Robert L. Harris, Jr. (Wanda) of Powhatan; seven grandchildren: Lauren T. Cordle (Bryan), Lindsey T. Smith (Michael), Leslie T. Barton (Chris), Carrie B. Loudy (Kevin), Ashley H. Prater (Phil), Ryan H. Barnes (Emilie) and Katie H. Maclin (Thomas), and twelve great-grandchildren with one on the way. A memorial service will be conducted, Friday, January 20, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home. The family will receive friends at 12:30 P. M. until the hour of service. Memorial contributions may be made to the Virginia
Christadelphian Youth Camp, c/o Thom Crabtree, 6029 Spinnaker Cove Court,
Suffolk, VA. 23435-3170 or to the charity of your choice. Interment will be private. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com