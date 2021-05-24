Mrs. Barbara Carter Royal went to her Heavenly home on Friday, May 21, 2021. She was born in Mecklenburg County on May 25, 1932 to Hillard and Jewel Brame Carter. She was predeceased by her husband, Duane Westbrook Royal.
Barbara was a graduate of the Class of 1949 at Boydton High School and then furthered her education at Longwood College. She was the retired President and Assistant Branch Manager of Central Fidelity Bank, with 40 years of service. A member of Liberty Baptist Church, she served as WMU Director and also on the Cemetery Committee.
She is survived by a daughter, Donna R. Talbott and Russ of Clarksville, sister, Frances Carter Schridde of Newport News, VA; grandchildren, Lauren T. Hill and Jon of Richmond and Kevin J. Talbott and Mary of Clarksville; great grandchildren, Mary Addison Hill, Landon Hill, Emma Hill, Jade Talbott and Kye Talbott; sister-in-law, Millie Tuck of Freeman, VA and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 24, 2021 at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, 10 AM - 11 AM at Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home. Barbara's service will be Livestreamed on Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home's Facebook Page for anyone who is unable to attend.
The family would like to thank Commonwealth Senior Living and Marsha's Home Care Agency for their love and dedication.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery Fund or the charity of your choice.
