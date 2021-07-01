Mrs. Carolyn Newcomb Powell, age 76 of South Hill, died Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in the Hundley Center.
She was a secretary in the Registrar’s Office for Mecklenburg County.
Carolyn is survived by her husband of thirty four years. Jasper Lee Powell, a daughter Andrea Marie Wilson of Little Rock, Arkansas, two sons, Matthew C. Wilson and wife Karen also of Little Rock, Arkansas, Robert L. Powell and wife Peggie of South Hill, a sister Rebecca N. Bevell of Goldsboro, N.C. two grandchildren Isaac and Alec Wilson of Little Rock, Arkansas and a sister-in-law Odelle P. Allen and husband Lofton of Emporia.
A memorial service will be conducted Saturday, July 3, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crew Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will receive friends Saturday from 12:30 until the hour of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Southside Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 546, South Hill, VA 23970 or Bethany Baptist Church P. O. Box 119, Baskerville, VA 23915. Online condolences may be sent through our website at www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Powell family