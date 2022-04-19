Mrs. Bobbie Jean Watson, age 64, of LaCrosse, died Tuesday, April 12, 2022 in VCU/Community Memorial Hospital. She was a homemaker. Mrs. Watson is survived by her husband of 44 years, Lee Alvin Watson, two daughters; Lisa Nagorsky and husband Mike of Bracey and Sharon Bottoms of La Crosse, a brother James Burton of Brodnax, six grandchildren; Jessica Conner and husband Dell of Ebony, Jonathan Gosney of La Crosse, Peyton Faller of Bracey, Breana Bottoms, Landon Bottoms and Gabriel Bullock all of La Crosse and one great grandchild Riley Jane Conner of Ebony. She was predeceased by a grandson Joshua Scott Bottoms. A graveside funeral service will be conducted Friday, April 15, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in Canaan Cemetery, Brodnax. The family will receive friends Thursday from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Watson family.
