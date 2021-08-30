Charles Linwood Parham 8/1/1957-8/24/2021
Our hearts are broken... Tuesday August 24th Surrounded at home by his loved ones, our husband, son, father, brother, papa, cousin, nephew, and friend was called home to the Lord after a courageous battle with cancer. Charles was our rock and the pillar of our family. He devoted his life to the printing industry, last worked for and with dear friends at Poole Printing Charles was a loyal Nascar fan, spending every Memorial Day since the 1970s at Charlotte Motor Speedway where he met his best friend and wife of 13 years Laurie Hillman Parham. He is survived by his wife Laurie, his mother Gladys Edmonds Parham of LaCrosse, VA, brother Alvin Parham (Rita) of South Hill, VA, his mother and father in law Steven and Mary Lou Wahl of NY, sons Justin Parham (Kim) of Cary, NC and Michael Parham of Broadnax, VA, stepson Zackery Hillman(Kayla) of Garner, NC, step daughter Nichole Kelty (James) of NY, and also 22 grandchildren and numerous other family and friends. He was predeceased by his father Willie Parham. Visitation for friends and family will be held Tuesday, August 31 from 1:00-2:30 at City of Oaks Funeral Home and Cremation at 4900 Green Rd Raleigh, NC 27616 with a private service immediately following from 2:30-3:00. Family invites you to share in a celebration of Charles life following services at 3818 Cason Street Garner NC 27529. Charles was admired and respected by everyone he met and will be dearly missed by all of his friends and family.