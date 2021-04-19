Charles Leslie Clary, 83, of Gasburg, VA, died Sunday April 18, 2021, at his residence.
Mr. Clary, was born in Brunswick County, VA, the son of the late Clarence C. Clary and Rosa Lee Thacker Clary. He served in the Virginia National Guard. He was the former owner and operator of C. C. Clary’s Store and a former employee of S.R. Jones Logging.
He was a charter member of the Gasburg Volunteer Fire Department and a charter-lifetime member of the Central Rescue Squad.
Surviving are: a son Gary L. Clary of Gasburg, VA; Michelle Vick of Gasburg, VA; he could not have had a real daughter any better, a grandchild Kelsey M. Clary of LaCrosse, VA, and a close friend Richard Smith of Gasburg, VA.
The Family will receive at Pleasant Hill Christian Church, 175 Ankum Road, Gasburg, VA, Tuesday, April 20, 2021, from 6:30 to 8:00 PM.
Funeral Services will be held at Pleasant Hill Christian Church, Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at 2:00 PM, with Minister Greg Hand officiating. Interment will follow in the Old Church Cemetery.
Arrangements in the care of Wrenn Clarke & Hagan Funeral and Cremation Service, 1015 W. 5th Street, Roanoke Rapids, NC 27870
Memorial Donations may be made to Gasburg Volunteer Fire Department or the Central Rescue Squad, Gasburg, VA.
