Mrs. Joyce Moseley Smith, age 70, of Brodnax, died on Tuesday April 13, 2021. She was a retired employee of the South Hill Post Office. Mrs. Smith is survived by her husband of 51 years, William G. “Billy” Smith, Sr. of Brodnax; her two sons: Joey S. Smith of Brodnax and William G. “Billy” Smith, Jr. and his wife Crystal of Brodnax; her grandchildren: Aeralyn Smith and Anson Smith; her brother, Larry Moseley of Brodnax; her two sisters: Brenda Williams of Brodnax and Vicki Jones of Brodnax. Mrs. Smith was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Moseley, Sr. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Friday April 16th at 11:00 A.M. in Crestview Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Smith’s name may be made to the Brodnax Volunteer Fire Department at 724 Piney Pond Road, Brodnax, VA 23920. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Smith family.
