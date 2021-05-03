Mr. Kenneth Franklin Evans, age 61 of Victoria, died Sunday, May 2, 2021 at his residence. He was a former Correctional Officer with the Virginia Department of Corrections in Lunenburg County .
Kenneth is survived by his two daughters; Sarah Evans of South Hill and Rosa Martin (Shayne) of Victoria, two sisters Bertha Payne of Springfield, Oregon and Janet Moore of Lovettsville, Va. , two brothers; Jimmy Payne of Leesburg, Va. and Jerry Payne of Heathsville, Va. and six grandchildren.
A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home. The family will receive friends Thursday from 12:30 P.M. until the hour of service. Online condolences may be sent through our website site at www.crowderhitecrews.com.
Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements.