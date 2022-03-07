Mr. Herbert Wilson “Tex” Cumbia, age 82 of South Hill, died Thursday, February 24, 2022. He is survived by his daughter, Lisa C Cumbia of South Hill; grandson, Devon Andrew Jackson of Chesterfield; his sister, Loretta C. Vaughan of South Hill and sister-in-law, Donna C. Cumbia of South Hill. “Tex” was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert Wilson Cumbia and Nellie Roberts Cumbia; his wife, Julia L. Cumbia, and brother, Allen Cumbia.
“Tex” was a veteran of the U.S. Army and the owner/operator of Tex’s Auto Salvage.
A memorial service will be conducted at 2pm Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022 at Shiloh United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service at the church. Memorial considerations in his memory may be directed to Shiloh United Methodist Church, c/o Linda Manning, Treasurer, P O Box 1013, South Hill, VA 23970.