Mrs. Rose Marie Blanton Just, age 77, of La Crosse, died on Thursday May 6, 2021. She was a retired pharmacy technician for the Medicine Shoppe in South Hill. Mrs. Just is survived by her husband of fifty years, Philip Michael Just of La Crosse; her two sons: Jackie Thompson and his wife Sarah of Smith Crossroads and Travis Just and his wife Whitney of Anchorage, Alaska; her daughter, Pamela Marie Neal and her husband Greg of Bracey; her brother, Clifton Kidd and his wife Becky of La Crosse and her many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday May 15th at 11:00 A.M. with a visitation starting at 10:00 A.M. until service time. Family and friends may come to the funeral home to pay their respects on Saturday May 8th from 9:00 until 5:00 and on Sunday May 9th from 8:00 until 12 noon. Memorial contributions may be made to the Olive Branch Cemetery fund at 5223 Blackridge Road, La Crosse, VA 23950. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Just family
