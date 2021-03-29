Mr. Jack Herbert McFall, age 78, of South Hill, was reunited with his bride of 58 years on Saturday, March 27, 2021. He was a United States Navy Veteran who served on the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Forrestal and a retired foreman for Packard Electric, a subsidiary of General Motors. Mr. McFall is survived by his daughter, Sarah McFall-Aubel of Kenbridge (Doug); his son, John Merle McFall of Ohio (Amanda); his sister, Sallie Yohman of Ohio (Ed) and his four grandchildren: Gabrielle Aubel, Mitchell McFall, Jarod Aubel and Hunter McFall. Family and friends are welcome to view and sign the register book on Monday March 29th from the hours of 8:00 until 5:00 in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. A private service for the family will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions in Mr. McFall’s name may be made to the Marine Corp League, Lake Country Detachment #1085 at P.O. Box 642, Bracey, VA 23919. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the McFall family.
