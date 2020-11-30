Mrs. Murtice W. Harris, age 85 of South Hill, died Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. She was the widow of Herman Joseph Harris and is survived by her children, Herman J. “Joe” Harris, Jr (Ginger) of South Hill and Pamela H Hatchell (Doug) ofChase City. Also surviving are three grandchildren, Joseph Craig Harris (Michelle), Ashley Harris Hurley (Scott), and Joshua Brooks Hatchell (Melanie) and seven great grandchildren Kayla Elizabeth Rothliesberger, Aryn Grayce Peters, Jeb & Lucy Hatchell, Sophie & Ava Harris, and Nora Hurley. Mrs. Harris was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Amanda Harris and all of her siblings.
Mrs. Harris worked for Citizens Bank of South Hill before retiring, a member of Tabernacle Baptist Church, and the WOM. She loved her family and treasured her time with them along with her hobbies of reading, working crossword puzzles studying the bible and bible study at Pineview Rest Home.
A family graveside service will be conducted at 11am, Saturday, November 28, 2020 at Tabernacle Baptist Church Cemetery. The family requests memorial considerations in her memory be directed to Liberty Godparent Home, 124 Mountain Dr., Lynchburg, VA 24502. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Harris Family.
