Marvis "Butch" Dean Nichols Kesling, 88, of Anmoore, formerly of Clarksburg, passed away on September 24, 2022 at United Hospital Center with family by her side. She was born May 11, 1934 in South Hill, VA daughter of the late Louis Branford and Esther Mae Watts Nichols. She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Herman Earl "Bud" Kesling on September 24, 2012 and whom she married on May 17, 1956 in Elizabeth City, NC. She was the proud mother of two sons, who she adored, the late Michael Lewis Kesling who passed on May 9, 2018 and wife Joyce Renee Dehner Kesling, Good Hope and Herman Keith Kesling and wife Allison Westfall Kesling, Bridgeport. She was also the very proud grandmother of six grandchildren; Matthew Michael Kesling and wife Megan, the late Nathan Lewis Kesling who passed on November 29, 2019, Zachary Nicholas Kesling and companion Amber Gaines, Ethan Earl Kesling and wife Samyra, Benjamin Ryder Kesling and Jordanna Noelle Giannone and companion Vance Henderson; her four great grandchildren, Caleb Kesling, Thorn Kesling, Gedeon Kesling, and Gemma Kesling; two honorary grandchildren, Willeau Henline, and Lilli Henline; one sister, Louise Nichols Ogburn, South Hill, VA; one sister-in-law, June Nichols, South Hill, VA; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, son and grandson, Marvis was preceded in death by six siblings, Hilda Tunstall, Grace Edmondson, Curtis Nichols, Doris Bishop, Bernice Bagley, and Warren Nichols. She graduated from South Hill High School in South Hill, VA and also Kings Daughters Hospital as a Registered Nurse. She worked thirty-three years as a registered surgical nurse at the Louis A Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. She was a member of Mt. Zion Community Church. She enjoyed cooking, gardening, family gatherings, being outside and loved spending time with the grandchildren. Family and friends will be received at the Davis Funeral Home, One Olen Thomas Drive, Route 98, Clarksburg from 2-7pm on Friday, September 30, 2022. Services will be held at the Mt. Zion Community Church in Anmoore on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m., she will lie in repose from 12:00 Noon until the time of service with Pastor Michael Peschl officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.DavisFuneralHomeWV.com. Davis Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kesling family.
