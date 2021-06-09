Marie Queen Lennon of Clarksville passed away Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at the age of 82. She was born on June 30, 1938, in Chase City, VA to the late Elbert and Charlene Crowe Queen. Marie worked for many years as a supervisor at Russell Stover Candies. She enjoyed gardening, planting flowers and bird watching in her yard. Marie delighted in feeding and caring for her family, especially on holidays as the family would gather to celebrate.
Cherishing many fond memories are her children, Tony Newton (Tracy) of Clarksville, Tammy Mull (Bert) of Boydton, Tim Newton (Robin) of South Hill and T. Jay Newton of Buffalo Junction; grandchildren, Danny Newton, April Newton, Nicole Newton, Megan Gardner (Jim), Josh Mull (Allison), Jacob Newton (Mallory), Lauren Watkins (Josh), Emily Newton, Kaylee Newton, Ruby Newton and Jonathan Lambert; 7 great grandchildren, sister, Bettie Erwin of Wisconsin and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Marie was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Lee Newton, and husband, George Franklin Lennon and grandson, Michael Anthony Newton.
Marie's Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, June 10, 2021, in the chapel of Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home with the Reverend Dr. Greg Randall officiating. Burial will follow the service at Bluestone Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service in the chapel.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wclfh.com. The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, 703 Virginia Avenue, Clarksville, VA 23927.