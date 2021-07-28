It is with great sadness that the family of Reverend Billy Coates Melton announces his passing after a battle of colon cancer on Sunday, July 25, 2021 at his residence. Billy was 86 years old from Ringgold, Va. and formerly of Galax, VA. He was an Assembly of God Pastor for fifty-five years, having started and preached at many churches including Shenandoah Assembly of God, Elam Assembly of God, Mountain Hill Assembly of God, Cabin John Maryland Assembly of God, Buena Vista Assembly of God and started Four Square Assembly of God here in South Hill, Va.
Billy will be lovingly remembered by his wife of sixty-three years Dorothy Moore Melton, three daughters ; Kathy M. Kirby of La Crosse, Verian Jackson (Claude) of Macon, N.C. and Patricia McClintock of Concord, N.C., a son Billy C. Melton, Jr. of Ringgold, a brother Bobby L. Melton of
La Crosse, a sister Cleo Ovzeen Chandler of South Hill, also fondly remembered by his three grandchildren; Jason, Amber and Angela, two great grandchildren; Alexis and Brandon, Jr. and one great great grandchild, Ayden. He was predeceased by and will be welcomed at the gates by his grandson Brandon Shelton and son-in-law Randy Shelton.
A funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, July 28, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home with interment in La Crosse Cemetery. The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6:00 to 8:00 P. M. the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Melton family.