Lacey Cundiff Motley went to be in the waiting arms of her Lord and Savior on, September 2, 2021, at the age of 76. Lacey died of complications from surgery at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital in Richmond, VA. She was surrounded by her family who loved her dearly. Lacey is survived by her husband, Ron Motley, from Richmond, VA, her son Layne Cundiff (and his wife Michelle) from Richmond, VA, her daughter Angela Simpson (and her husband Chuck) from Tallahassee, FL, and her stepdaughter Rachel Schaefer (and her husband David) from Stephens City, VA. She has six grandchildren: Nick Cundiff, Sarah Cundiff, Rachel Jarvis, Emma Jarvis, Andrew Schaefer, and Sarah Schaefer who brought her so much joy. She is joining in heaven her mother Edith Gordon, father Andrew Gordon, and son Bryan Cundiff. Lacey was born on October 23, 1944, in Richmond, VA the only child to Andrew and Edith Gordon. She graduated from the University of Richmond West Hampton in 1966 with a degree in English. In 1967, 1969, and 1975, she welcomed her three children who she adored. While supporting her family and children were her priority, when her children were older, she worked as the Executive Director of the Mental Health Association and a Bereavement Coordinator for Hospice. Lacey was a kind, God-centered, humble lady who loved her family and friends unconditionally. Her faith was unwavering and brought her much comfort in the challenging times in her life. She enjoyed making flower arrangements, crocheting, and jewelry making. She was at her best when she was needed. She was always there to provide words of wisdom, a listening ear, and a warm embrace. Lacey loved to laugh and always thought that laughter was the best medicine. Those who knew Lacey are deeply saddened of her passing, but we know she is running in the fields of heaven. Funeral services will be held at Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home at 1504 N. Mecklenburg Ave., South Hill, VA 23970 on Wednesday, September 8 at 3:00pm. Interment will follow in the Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 2:00pm prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking that a donation be made in Lacey’s honor to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Motley family.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.