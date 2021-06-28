Mr. John Benjamin Turchetta, age 91, of South Hill, died on Wednesday June 23, 2021. He was a retired auto parts salesman and a United States Marine Veteran. Mr. Turchetta was preceded in death by his wife, Judy Alderman Turchetta and is survived by his two daughters: Pam Turchetta and Patti Turchetta, both of Altoona, PA; his two grandsons: Michael and Matthew Turchetta; his caregiver, B. George Hammond of Leland, NC and his special friends, Chris and Nancy Merrel of South Hill. Services will be private. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Turchetta family.
