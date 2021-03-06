Hope Amelia Wilkins Whitten passed away peacefully at her home on February 16, 2021. Hope was born on July 28, 1937, in Chase City, VA. After graduating in 1954 from Buckhorn High School in Union Level, VA she graduated Pan American Business College in Richmond, V. Returning home, she married her high school sweetheart Lloyd G. Whitten on December 1, 1957, at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church in Chase City. Hope was a life-long member of Mt. Horeb where she was the pianist and organist for most of her life. She was also the president of the Women’s Missionary Union and served the church in many other capacities.
Hope worked at Burlington Industries in South Hill in her early life. She drove a school bus for Mecklenburg County Public Schools for 38 years. She worked also as a teacher’s aide and cafeteria worker at Buckhorn Elementary. Hope also was a substitute teacher for Bluestone Middle School and Bluestone High School in addition to driving the school bus. She then became the Governor’s School bus driver, which drove from Bluestone High School to SVCC in Keysville for many years.
Hope was preceded in death by her parents, Tyree Lee and Lillie Mae Morgan Wilkins of Chase City, and two brothers Dave Edward Wilkins of Hendersonville, NC and Hurley Braxton Wilkins of Dinwiddie, VA.
Hope is survived by her husband of 63 years, Lloyd Gray Whitten of Chase City. Also surviving are her three children, Stephen G. Whitten and his wife Sylvia of Chase City, VA., Timothy S. Whitten and his wife Dianna of Concord, NC. and Jane E Whitten Allen and husband Michael of South Hill,; her grandchildren, Jacob T. Whitten and his wife, Amy of Chase City, VA, Sarah C. Whitten and her fiancé’ Kyle Jackson of White Plains, VA., and Joshua H. Whitten and his wife Nicole of Chase City, VA., Zachary Whitten and his wife Kelsey and Richard Whitten, both of Concord, NC., Taylor Allen and Cabel Allen of Richmond, VA., and Elizabeth M. (Lizzie) Allen of South Hill, VA,; great-grandchildren, Connor Whitten, Hunter Whitten, Jackson Feild, Tucker Whitten, and Emmett Whitten, and her brother, Roland Wilkins and his wife, Annie of Chase City along with many nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at 2 pm, Sunday February 21, 2021 at Mt. Horeb Baptist Church, 10077 Old Cox Rd., Chase City, VA with interment to follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service and at other times at the home. Those attending may remain in their car by tuning the radio to 90.9 FM. The family requests those wishing to make memorial considerations in her memory, kindly consider Mt. Horeb Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 10077 Old Cox Road, Chase City, VA 23924.
The Master said, “Well done, good and faithful servant. Enter into the joy of your Master. Matthew25:23