Mr. William Thomas “Billy” Pearson, age 96 of South Hill, passed away Tuesday,June 14, 2022 at Sentara Halifax Regional Hospital in South Boston, VA. He was a retired rural letter carrier for the United States Postal Service, a U. S. Navy veteran and the widower of Marion Rogister Pearson.
He was a lifetime member of American Legion Post 79, as well as a lifetime member and Past Worshipful Master of Masonic Lodge #297 in South Hill. Mr. Pearson is survived by his two daughters, Linda P. Taylor (Jay) of Richmond and Lois E. Koch (Gary) of Agoura Hills, CA, two sons, Billy Gray Pearson (Debbie) of Thornburg and Tommy Pearson (Tessa) of Manakin. He is also survived by his sister, Sue P. Justis of South Hill, four grandsons and five great-grandchildren.
Per his wishes, there will be no service. Memorial contributions may be made to
First Baptist Church, 410 N. Mecklenburg Ave., South Hill, VA 23970, or to Masonic Lodge #297, 508 N. Thomas St., South Hill, VA 23970. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Pearson family.