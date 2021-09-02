Dr. William Alexander Shelton, Sr. of Boydton, VA passed away Saturday, August 28, 2021, at the age of 98. Born in Abbeyville, VA on December 19, 1922, he was the son of the late John Harper Shelton and Eva Hamilton Shelton. Dr. Shelton was a WWII Army Veteran who saw action in the European and Pacific Theaters. He received the Combat Infantry Badge, the Bronze Star as well as other decorations. After his discharge from Active Duty, he completed studies at VPI and then went to the Medical College of Virginia to become a doctor. Dr Shelton practiced medicine in Mecklenburg County for more than 4 decades before retiring in June of 2002. He dedicated his life to helping others. Dr. Shelton served in community leadership roles throughout his life in various civic and Veterans organizations, on the Mecklenburg County School Board, the first Medical Examiner for Mecklenburg County, and Boydton United Methodist Church as a Chairman of the Board, Sunday School teacher and choir member.
Dr Shelton is survived by his wife of 69 years, Roberta "Bird" Brookes Shelton; sons, John Brookes Shelton and Richard Hamilton Shelton; a son-in-law, Doug Inloes; five grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a son, Dr. William A. Shelton, Jr.; a daughter, Beverly Inloes and brothers, Curtis Hamilton Shelton and John Harper Shelton.
Funeral services will be held at Boydton United Methodist Church on Friday, September 3 at 2 PM with Pastor Leigh Felton officiating. Interment will be in Boydton Baptist Cemetery. The family will hold a reception for all family and friends at Boydton UMC following the burial.
In lieu of flowers, the family of Dr. Shelton requests that donations be made to Boydton United Methodist Church at PO Box 381 Boydton, VA 23917.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.wclfh.com. The family is being served by Watkins Cooper Lyon Funeral Home, 703 Virginia Avenue, Clarksville, VA.