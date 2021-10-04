Dustina “Dusty” Dawn Cliborne, 46, of Richmond, VA, passed away peacefully at Memorial Hospital, Richmond, VA on Wednesday, August 25, 2021. She was self -employed at Tundra’s Jewelry Works. Dusty resided in Prince George County, VA and went to school at L.C. Bird High School in Chesterfield, VA. She is preceded in death by her mother, Patricia Ann Cone; grandfather, Linwood Calvin Maitland; grandparents, Edward and Shirley Cliborne; her uncle, John Maitland. Dusty is survived by three sons, Blaze Anthony Cliborne, Gage and Gavin Campbell; father, Larry B. Cliborne; two half- brothers, Conrad Russell and Trevor Cliborne; her grandmother, Jacqueline Jeanette Cummings; uncles, Kenneth, James and Patrick Cliborne and Wayne Maitland; aunts, Judy and Tammy Cliborne, Sue Maitland and Shelby Conners; and many cousins and friends. She will be truly missed by all. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, October 9, 2021, at Ebenezer Community Church, 242 Ebenezer Road, Warfield, VA 23889. Arrangements are by the Joseph McMillian Funeral home of Blackstone, VA.
