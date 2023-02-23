Nancy Hundley Whelan Seamster, 83, of South Hill, VA, formerly of Crewe, VA, went to be with Our Lord and Savior on Tuesday, February 7, 2023.
Nancy is preceded in death by her mother, Anne Hudgins Childress, and her father, Walter Hundley, Sr. She is survived by her husband, Frank Howard Seamster; brother, Walter Hundley, Jr. (Mitzi); sons, Jay (Laura), Jeff (Heather), Jon (Jessie), and Jarrett (Rie) Whelan; Grandchildren, Julia (Will), James, Jonny, Joey, and Jordy; nieces and nephews; and the Seamster family.
Nancy loved her hometown (Crewe, VA). She was passionate about Christmas and cooking and opened a Christmas themed cafe in her hometown. Nancy was never idle. You could find her volunteering at the Crewe Railroad Museum, creating crafts and floral arrangements, busy in her kitchen, on the golf course, or playing bridge with her girlfriends. She made the most of life and enjoyed traveling, including Australia, Alaska, and a cross-country road trip with her dear friend, Brenda Simms.
Nancy was proud of her sons and found joy in spending time with her family. She was most happy in the years since she reunited with her high school crush, Howard. They were married in 2018. Nancy and Howard attended Olive Branch Baptist Church near South Hill, VA.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Crewe Railroad Museum at P.O. Box 305, Crewe, VA 23930.
The family will receive friends at 11:00am, Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Joseph McMillian Funeral Home (200 W Carolina Ave, Crewe, VA 23930), where services will be held at 12:00pm followed by burial in Crewe Cemetery. The family will host a reception from 2:00-4:00pm, at the Crewe United Methodist Church (607 E Georgia Ave, Crewe, VA 23930) social hall. www.mcmillianfuneralhome.com