Mrs. Paulette Myers Newman Jones, age 75 of South Hill, Va. died Sunday, May 30, 2021 at her residence. She was a Unit Secretary for the Intensive Care Department at VCU/Community Memorial Hospital in South Hill, VA.
Paulette is survived by her husband of twenty-six years, Raymond G. Jones , a daughter Janet Newman of South Hill, a son Bryant A. Newman of South Hill, a brother Obadiah Felts of Norlina and four grandchildren: Devin Inge, Candace Bowers, Courtney Newman and Brandon Wylie Carlisle. She was predeceased by her first husband Wylie O. Newman, a son Wylie O. Newman , Jr. and a grandson Ryan Newman. A funeral service will be conducted Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite- Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in Pleasant Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 P.M. Thursday until the hour of service. Memorial contributions in Paulette's name may be made to Southside Rescue Squad, P. O. Box 546, South Hill, VA 23970, Lake Gaston Christian Life Center Building Fund, P. O. Box 31, Ebony, Va. 23845 or Pleasant Grove Cemetery Fund, 635 Able Rd., South Hill, Va. 23970.