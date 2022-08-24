DEACON GILBERT YVERJUS LUSTER, son of the late Gilbert and the late Allie Mae Thompson Staples Luster, was born December 12, 1955 in Mecklenburg County, VA and departed this life August 17, 2022 in VCU-Community Memorial Hospital, South Hill, VA.
Gilbert leaves to cherish his memories: his devoted wife- Councilwoman Delores Bell Luster of the home; three brothers- Samuel (Diedadra) Staples, Rawlings, VA; Delbert (Carolyn) Luster, Richmond, VA and Anthony “Tony” (Lucy) Luster, Portsmouth, VA; two sons-in-love, Donovan Jones and Isaiah Nettles, and host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral service will be held Wednesday at Temple Gate RZUA Church, 405 South Hill Avenue, South Hill, VA. Time: 12:00 noon. Bishop Dwayne Bell, the Eulogist, with burial following in West View East Cemetery. The body will lie in state at the church from 11:00 AM until hour of service. Deacon Luster may be viewed on Tuesday at the funeral home from 1:30 PM – 5:00 PM.
FEGGINS FUNERAL HOME IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.