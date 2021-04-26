Mrs. Deborah Lynn Jones, age 64 of Clarksville, died Friday, April 23, 2021. She is survived by her children, Rebecca Lambert of South Hill and James Michael Lambert of OK; brothers, Jimmy “Hobo” Jones (Alice) of LaCrosse, William K. Jones of Ohio and Kevin (Marsha) Whitby of Alberta; and sisters, Susan Michael (Mike) of Baskerville and Margaret “Odell” (Carl) Harris. Also surviving are three grandchildren Christopher “Buck” Lambert, Trent Lambert and Natalie Lambert; great grandchild, Carson Lambert and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Jones was preceded in death by her parents Margaret and Arthur Whitby, and siblings, Thomas K. Jones and Judy Jones Boyd.
Deborah was a former attendant at the Alberta rest area and she loved to read. In fact, one of her favorite was by Oscar Wilde “and even tho I do pray still because I feel I need to at least hold on to my Faith, For God has promised me as long as I believe in Him, He would always be with me. Please help me God to be well again and heal my body, mind, heart, and soul.
A memorial service will be announced (on this site) at a later date.