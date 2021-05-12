James Arlington Carpenter, Jr. went home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 23, 2021 at CaroMont Regional Medical Center in Gastonia, NC. He was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, nephew and friend. He is survived by his wife Debra Hall Carpenter, of the home, his daughter Karyn (Teri Lee) Carpenter Taylor and her husband Sean of Clover, SC, his mother Sandra Newton Carpenter, of South Hill. Three sisters by heart: Wendy Morgan, WeiWei Harrison and Shirley Logan, brother-in-law Glen and wife Susan of Clarksville.
James better known by his family as Jimbo, loved his fur babies: Harley Cat and dog Cuddles and not to forget his grandfur babies. Jimbo enjoyed riding motorcycles, and spending time camping at Myrtle Beach, SC.
He was born and spent his early childhood in Fredericksburg, VA where he leaves behind serveral uncles, cousins, as well as an uncle and aunt in North Carolina. He went to high school in South Hill, VA where he than dedicated 4 years of honorable service to the United States Army. Most of his adult years were spent in and around Gastonia, NC and Clover, SC. He retired from General Tire Co. after 27 years.
He is preceded in death by his father James Arlington Carpenter, Sr., his paternal grandparents Mildred and Thomas Truslow of Federicksbug and his maternal grandparents Jeff and Edith Newton also of Fredericksburg, VA.
In his memory contributions can be made to The Gideon’s International.