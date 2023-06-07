James Nash “Jimmie” Brooks, age 86, went to Heaven May 26, 2023. He was born in Richmond, VA, October 20, 1936 to Merritt B. and Virginia N. Brooks. He was an only child but had close cousins who seemed like brothers and sisters. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, James Timothy “Tim” Brooks in 2022. He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Arlene; a son, Terry and his wife, Jeanie of Clayton, NC; a grandson, Merritt, a rising Junior at NCSU in Raleigh, NC; a sister-in-law, Ruby Cross and her family of Greensboro, NC; many beloved cousins and friends. Jimmie grew up on the family farm in South Hill, VA, graduated from South Hill High School in the class of 1954. Following High School, he went to Ferrum Junior College (now Ferrum College) and earned The Junior College Diploma in Agriculture in 1956. He continued his education at VA Tech in Blacksburg and earned a B.S. degree in 1959 and a Master of Education degree in 1970. He always remained a Hokie fan for the rest of his life. After receiving his B.S. degree, he joined the U. S. Army and served as a Military Policeman on Sandia Base, Albuquerque, New Mexico. Upon returning home, he began his career in Education in the Mecklenburg County Public Schools as an Agriculture Teacher at Park View High School and Park View Jr. High School. He received many recognitions and awards for his work and sponsorship in the FFA, including the degree of Honorary State Farmer. He served several years as Principal of South Hill Elementary School and then as Director of Vocational Education for the County Schools. During his 39 years of service in Education for the county, he made many lasting and cherished friendships. He was an avid reader and a history enthusiast. Jimmie was a life-long member of Ephesus Baptist Church. He loved his Church and served in many roles throughout his life. He served on numerous committees; served as a Sunday School teacher; was Sunday School Director for over 40 years; Deacon for over 50 years and Deacon Chairman for many terms; and served as a Church Trustee since 2001. Jimmie was a member of the Masonic Lodge for #297 for 50 years.
The family expresses many thanks to the staff of The Hundley Center and to hospice nurses for his care.
Funeral services will be conducted on Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Herbert L. Farrar Funeral Home in South Hill at 2:00pm.with burial following at Ephesus Baptist Church cemetery with Military Honors. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ephesus Baptist Church 1642 Smith Cross Road South Hill, VA 23970.
Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Herbert L. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Brooks family.