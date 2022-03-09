Mrs. Shirley Smith Loyd, age 77, of Richmond and formerly of Brodnax, died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. She was a long time member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Baskerville, VA and the widow of Solomon Loyd. Mrs. Loyd is survived by her two sisters: Florence Bradley and her husband John of Emporia and Betty Wesson and her husband David of Richmond and her many loving nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Tony Parham. Mrs. Loyd was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Zelma Smith; her sister, Carolyn Parham and three brothers: David Smith, William Smith and Randy Smith. A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, March 13th at 3:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will receive friends starting at 2:00 P.M. until service time in the funeral home. A private interment will take place in Ebenezer Baptist Church, Baskerville, VA. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Loyd family.
