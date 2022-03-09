Shirley Smith Loyd

Mrs. Shirley Smith Loyd, age 77, of Richmond and formerly of Brodnax, died on Wednesday, March 2, 2022.  She was a long time member of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Baskerville, VA and the widow of Solomon Loyd.  Mrs. Loyd is survived by her two sisters:  Florence Bradley and her husband John of Emporia and Betty Wesson and her husband David of Richmond and her many loving nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Tony Parham.  Mrs. Loyd was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Zelma Smith; her sister, Carolyn Parham and three brothers:  David Smith, William Smith and Randy Smith.  A celebration of life service will be held on Sunday, March 13th at 3:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory.  The family will receive friends starting at 2:00 P.M. until service time in the funeral home.  A private interment will take place in Ebenezer Baptist Church, Baskerville, VA.  Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com.  Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Loyd family.