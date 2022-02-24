Charles Francis Corum, September 19, 1942 – January 31, 2022
A resident of San Francisco, Charles Corum entered his Heavenly home unexpectedly on January 31st, (coronary). He was a musically talented man with endearing eccentricities, an independent soul who was devoted to friends and family, full of generosity and kindness, and with a penchant for writing parody songs on special occasions. Charles was born in La Crosse, Virginia, and picked up guitar and trumpet at an early age. After graduating from Park View HS, he served in the U.S. Army Band. He graduated from East Tennessee State University and took master’s degree at U.C.L.A. and Westminster Choir College. He spent his entire adult life serving as a church choral director, first in Los Angeles, then New England, and finally the Bay Area. Musicians loved working with him as he was a natural leader, yet humble and inquisitive. Late in life he studied organ and, for the last 25 years, was Choirmaster and Organist at Saints Peter and Paul, the iconic church on Washington Square. He retired form Alameda County Board of Elections.
Charles was a searcher-reading, listening, and traveling as he sought culture, knowledge, and the meaning of life. He enjoyed treating others to fine restaurants dinners.
He was married for a brief time, despite their divorce, remained extremely close to Linda and her family, including her husband Victor and especially his beloved goddaughter Emma. He was preceded in death by his parents Troy and Annie Corum, his sister Barbara Thompson and niece Lisa. He is survived by his brothers Larry and David (Judy), and nephews Larry Hugh, Bruce, Russell and Jeff. Charles is truly missed by his family and friends.
A memorial mass was held at Saints Peter and Paul Church in San Francisco February 17th.
A celebration of life will be held at La Crosse United Methodist Church on Saturday, February 26th at 1pm.
