Mr. Samuel Truman “Skinner" Walker, age 75 of Kenbridge died Thursday, October 29, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patsy L. Walker of the home; his children, Samuel T. “S.T.” Walker II of Kenbridge, Wesley Wayne Walker of Kenbridge , James Richard Walker (Karen) of Brodnax and Kathleen “Kitty” Walker Dideon (Kristin)of Victoria. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren and his siblings, Tommy Lee Walker, David Lawrence Walker, John Lewis Walker, James Saunders Walker, Joyce Wehrle, Deborah Walker, Linda Gayle Wilson, and Sylvia Ann Walker. Mr. Walker was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, William Henry Walker and Marjorie Carter.
“Skinner” was a veteran of the U.S. Army, a member of Antioch Church, the VFW and the American Legion Post 79. He was a trucker and a farmer who was known to share his crops with family and friends.
Services will be private. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Walker family.
