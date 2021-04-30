Dale Wilson Moseley, age 67, a lifelong resident of Lawrenceville, VA, passed away Thursday, April 29, 2021. He was the son of the late Clyde Wilson and Lila Bernice Shearin Moseley. Dale worked as a mail carrier from 1986 to 2014. He was a kind man with an infectious laugh. He loved people and enjoyed spending time with others. An avid NASCAR fan, Dale loved Fords, country music, and animals. He is survived by his sister, Betty Moseley Cook; step-daughters, Crystal Layne and Tammy Lucy; his best friend, Gary Klasen; an aunt, Sarah Shearin, many cousins, and a special friend, Judy Doyle. The family will receive friends at 3:00 p.m. Sunday, May 2, 2021 at Williams Funeral Home in Lawrenceville followed by a 4:00 p.m. graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brunswick EMS, P.O. Box 399, Lawrenceville, VA 23868. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
May 1
-
May 4