Jennifer Michelle Yeary, a 30 year Wal-Mart associate, passed away February 2, 2023. She was born in the old Johnston-Willis Hospital on November 16, 1966 to Harold and Nancy Crowder Yeary. She passed peacefully from extreme complications brought on by diabetes. She was surrounded by her chosen family of friends and caregivers: Cheryl Twisdale, Cindy Markham, Darlene Daugherty and Patrick Brady. She is survived by her siblings Amy Yeary of Ashland VA and Mark Yeary of Sterling Colorado and nephews Alex and Travis Yeary of Colorado Springs. Jennifer did not know the meaning of the word stranger- she knew someone practically anywhere she went and would recognize people after passage of decades. Even sending cards for birthdays and holidays. She was witty and kind and would do whatever she could to help others. She loved the color red and sunflowers were her favorite flowers. Jennifer volunteered with her Wal-Mart family for organizations like Special Olympics, Feed More and Children’s Miracle Network. She was a very giving person and an asset to the community who was very loved and will be greatly missed. Deceased's funeral arrangements : The friends and family will receive visitors 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Tuesday February 7 at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road, in Richmond, where a celebration of life will follow 10 a.m., Wednesday February 8. Interment will take place 3 p.m., Wednesday February 8, at Shiloh United Methodist Church Cemetery, 20230 Highway 47 South Hill Va. 23970. For condolences, see www.blileys.com.
