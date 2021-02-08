Dr. Stanley Poindexter Jones was born on July 24, 1956 in South Hill, VA. His parents were Ida Jones Jones and Howard Alphonso. Jones, Sr. of Freeman (Brunswick County)). Formerly of Springfield (Prince William County), he died in Richmond on January 31, 2021 after a lengthy illness.
At an early age, he became a member of the First Baptist Church of Freeman. Most recently, he was a member of the First Mount Zion Baptist Church of Dumfries.
In 1974, he graduated from Brunswick High School of Lawrenceville with academic honors where he served as President of the Junior Class and President of the Senior Class. He received his bachelor’s degree magna cum laude in biology from Virginia State College (University) in 1977. In 1992, he received his master’s degree in aviation and space science education from Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, Oklahoma where he also earned a doctorate in the same field of study in 1997. He served as an aerospace educator for NASA. He taught science in the Newport News Public Schools and math in the Fairfax County Public Schools and Prince William Public Schools where he retired in the spring of 2018. He and his former co-worker and friend, Dr. Octavia Tripp co- authored a book, African American Astronauts.
His survivors include five brothers, Earl Lee Jones (Roberta Pollard) Jones of Henrico, Dr. Lloyd Conway (Portia Hooper) Jones of Glen Allen, Roy Parnell Jones of Sandston, Milton Ray (Barbara Hairston) Jones of Richmond and Marvin Curtis (Justine Godwin) Jones, Sr. of Mechanicsville; sisters-in- law, Lorraine Charles Jones of Henrico and Mary Jo Berry Jones of Teaneck, NJ; one aunt, Bessie Jones Jones of Suffolk; eight nieces; five nephews; eight great- nieces; six great-nephews; one great great-niece, three great great-nephews ; ten maternal first cousins and a paternal cousin who was like a “sister” , Lucy Wyche (Cleo) Dillard of Greensboro, NC.
Funeral services were held on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at 12 noon at the Inspiration Center (formerly Meljo’s) which is located at 21391 Governor Harrison Parkway in Freeman. The Rev. Eloise Neal-Moore, the assistant pastor of the Third Street Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church of Richmond will serve as the eulogist. Interment Jones Family Cemetery on Belfield Road in Freeman.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the following: JRS-SPC Museum and Archives, P. O. Box 551, Lawrenceville, VA 23868
Brown’s Funeral Home of Lawrenceville is serving the family.