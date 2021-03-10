Mrs. Gene Seymour Raper

Mrs. Gene Seymour Raper, age 97, of Charlottesville and formerly of La Crosse, died on Sunday March 7, 2021.  She was a retired elementary school teacher and the widow of Wade Douglas Raper, Sr.  Mrs. Raper is survived by her two sons:  Ken Raper and his wife Karen and Dale Roper and his wife Jodi;  her daughter-in-law Andrea Daniels and her husband Ron;  her six grandchildren:  Doug Roper, Ryan Raper, Chris Raper, Kelly Johnson and her husband Shawn, Brian Roper and Michael Roper and her great-granddaughter, Monae.  Mrs. Raper was preceded in death by her son, Wade Douglas Raper, Jr.  A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Friday March 12th  at 1:00 P.M. in Oakwood Cemetery.  The family will receive friends starting at 12 noon until service time  in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory.