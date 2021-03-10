Mrs. Gene Seymour Raper, age 97, of Charlottesville and formerly of La Crosse, died on Sunday March 7, 2021. She was a retired elementary school teacher and the widow of Wade Douglas Raper, Sr. Mrs. Raper is survived by her two sons: Ken Raper and his wife Karen and Dale Roper and his wife Jodi; her daughter-in-law Andrea Daniels and her husband Ron; her six grandchildren: Doug Roper, Ryan Raper, Chris Raper, Kelly Johnson and her husband Shawn, Brian Roper and Michael Roper and her great-granddaughter, Monae. Mrs. Raper was preceded in death by her son, Wade Douglas Raper, Jr. A graveside funeral service will be conducted on Friday March 12th at 1:00 P.M. in Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends starting at 12 noon until service time in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory. Online condolences may be sent through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Raper family.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Mar 12
-
Mar 16