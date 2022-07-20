Mrs. Thelma Hamlett Yeatts, age 106, of White Plains, died on Friday July 15, 2022 in her home surrounded by her family. Mrs. Yeatts was a homemaker and the widow of Howard Douglas Yeatts. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Cora Yeatts of Alberta; her five grandchildren: Wanda Y. Dawson of Alberta (Herbert), Janet W. Fitchett of Skippers (Wesley), Charles Wayne Wright of Alberta (Diane), Donna Y. Moore of Amelia (Robert) and Ken D. Yeatts of South Carolina; her 15 great-grandchildren; 31 great-great grandchildren, her great-great-great grandson and her pet cat, Gracie. Mrs. Yeatts was preceded in death by her parents, Edgar and Gracie Hamlett; her son, Douglas Yeatts; her daughter, Louise Wright; her grandson, Glenn Yeatts and her 6 siblings. A joint funeral service, along with her son-in-law, Charles M. Wright, will be conducted on Tuesday July 19th at 2:00 P.M. in Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory with interment to follow in Crestview Memorial Park. The family will receive friends starting at 1:00 P.M. until service time in the funeral home. Memorial contributions in Mrs. Yeatt’s name may be made to Hospice of Virginia at 202 Clark Street, Farmville, VA 23901. Online condolences may be made through our website, www.crowderhitecrews.com. Crowder-Hite-Crews Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the Yeatts family.
