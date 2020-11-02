MR. JAMES WESLEY JONES, son of the late Perlene Taylor Jones and William J. Jones was born March 5, 1947 in Mecklenburg County, VA and departed this life suddenly October 25, 2020 at his residence, Bracey, VA. Two brothers- William and Howard, and three sisters- Christine, Sandra, and Corine preceded him in death.
Wesley is survived by two sons- Dwayne L. Edmonds (Priscilla), Richmond, VA; Jason (Kimberly) Jones, Glen Allen, VA and six grandchildren- Dallas Jones, Brooklyn, NY; Teshawn Robinson, Deshawn Taylor, Jasmyn Edmonds, Lola Edmonds, and Hasuan Robinson all of Richmond, VA; three great-grandchildren- Jalen and Jashawn Robinson, and Ramir Taylor, Richmond, VA; four sisters- Grace Claiborne, East Orange, NJ; Florence Hutcheson, Chase City, VA, Celestine (Lonnie) Gregory, Baskerville, VA and Mary Long, South Hill, VA; three brothers- Drewry (Venecia) Jones, Chesterfield, VA; Roy Jones and Wes Jones (April) of South Hill, VA; sister-in-law, Martha Jones, South Hill, VA; uncle- Richard Taylor, East Orange, NJ, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Graveside Service was held Friday, October 30, 2020 at Crestview Memorial Park, LaCrosse, VA. Reverend Earl Walker officiated.
Feggins Funeral Home Incorporated was in charge of the arrangements.
