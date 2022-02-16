Rebecca Samford Forbes, age 79, of Alberta, VA passed away February 10, 2022. She is the daughter of the late Berkley and Angie Samford and was preceded in death by her sister Doris Speas. She is survived by her husband, Claude Lee Forbes; her children, Edie Heist (David), Stephen Forbes (Belinda), Todd Forbes (Christina) and Angela Forbes; her grandchildren, Joshua Fox, Alex Fox, Brittany Huebner, Kristen Ross, Joshua Forbes, Tiffanie Forbes, Mariah Burton, Summer Moore, Julianne Moore and Addsion Forbes; and her great grandchildren, Taylor, Abigale, Brooklyn, Jeremyah, Lala, Brayten, Ryland, Isabella, Madelyn, Alexa, Lilly, London, Emily, Elijah, Katlyn and one on the way. The family will receive friends Monday, February 14, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, Lawrenceville. Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at Williams Funeral Home with interment at Dundas Baptist Church Cemetery, Dundas, VA. Condolences may be made online at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.