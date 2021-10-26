Saul Williams, Jr., 85, was born March 3, 1936 to Mary and Solomon Williams. He is a graduate of East End High School Class of 1969 and attended Virginia State University. He also honorably served in the United States Army. Saul earned the highest citizen’s award in the state of Kentucky when he was commissioned as a Kentucky Colonel. He worked in Kentucky with CSX Railroad for 30 years.
Moving back to Virginia, Saul started work at a Senior Citizens complex as a monitor until he was eighty years old and could no longer do so. On October 22, 2021, Saul peacefully transitioned to be with the Lord.
He is survived by: his beloved wife of 53 years, Mrs. Evangelene Jordan Williams; sisters, Mrs. Barbara Williams (Humphrey) and Mrs. Mary Ward; brother, Mr. Raymond M. Williams; other relatives and friends.
A Homegoing Service will be held at 1 pm, Wed. Oct. 27 at Lombardy Grove Baptist Church, South Hill, VA. Services entrusted to the professional staff of Oris P. Jones Funeral Est. 434-447-7158 www.orispjones.com