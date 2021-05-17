Mary L. Maitland, of Warfield, VA, was called home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 15, 2021.
Mary had been a caregiver to her mother and cared for numerous children in the community for many years.
Mary was predeceased by her parents: Linwood, Sr. “Lennie” and Edna Maitland; brothers, William, Herbert, Linwood, Jr. “Junie”, Walter, and Randy Maitland; sisters, Frances M. Finch and Gertrude M. Mayton. Survivors include sisters: Phyllis Maitland of the home, and Edna DeCambra, of Lawrenceville; sisters-in-law, Leona Maitland Robertson, of South Hill, and Patsy Doyle Cooper, of Culpepper; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and an aunt: Bernice Roscoft “Sonny” of Hampton, VA, and special friends: Lucas Miller and family, Elizabeth Miller and family, and Carole Cheeley.
A graveside funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at Ebenezer Community Church Cemetery in Warfield, VA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent, in honor of Jared Nunnally, to Commonwealth Care Services, Attn: Jovat Bates, 2418 Parkview Avenue, Petersburg, VA 23803 or to the family to help with expenses. Arrangements are by Williams Funeral Home & Crematory of Lawrenceville, VA. Condolences may be expressed at www.williamsfuneralhomeva.com.