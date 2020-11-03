Mr. Pettus Hart Rudd, Jr., affectionately know as “Pete Jr.,” went to join his father, Pettus Hart Rudd, Sr. and his brother, William Claiborne “Bill” Rudd in paradise on Friday, October 30, 2020. He is survived by his mother, Georgie C. Rudd and children, Rebecca “Becky” Rudd of Bracey, Mary “Frip” Rudd (Sophia) of LaCrosse and Pettus Hart “Buck” Rudd, III of Wake Forest, NC. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Hart Rudd, IV and Josie Corey along with his siblings, Joanne Lee Rudd Paynter (Wayne) of Norlina, NC and Susan Rudd Demaresq (Charles) of Free Union, VA, his uncle, Charles D. Rudd of Bracey, VA., and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pete Jr., following in his father’s footsteps, operated Tanglewood Land Company and managed the family farm. He enjoyed the outdoors, riding horses and spending time with family and friends. Pete Jr. served as the Vice Chairman of the Mecklenburg- Brunswick Regional Airport Commission for the past 12 years, a former member of the Roanoke River Authority, former member of the Mecklenburg County Board of Supervisors and a board member for numerous financial institutions.
Services for Pete Jr. will be private. The family request that those wishing to make donations in Pete’s memory, either plant a tree or garden, or direct those to the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be shared at www.farrarfuneralhome.net. Farrar Funeral Home of South Hill is serving the Rudd family.
