Dorothy Meta Nielsen of Valentines, VA, went to be with her Father on Valentines Day, 2021. She was born on December 13, 1938 to Henry and Berta Meinking and grew up in Queens, NY. On September 19, 1959, she married Nahmen Nielsen, whom she missed and was looking forward to seeing again. They had four children to whom she devoted much love and by whom she was tremendously beloved, Lore Nielsen, Linda Nielsen Hofmann, Eric Nielsen (Cherie Bate Nielsen) and Carl Nielsen (Patti Parker Nielsen). She adored her seven grandchildren, Tyler and Brent Hofmann, Joel, Noah and Anna Nielsen and Brian and Jane Nielsen. Her life was devoted to the service of others. She was generous and endlessly kind. “Oma” made sure that her family and all those who crossed her path knew that they were valued and loved. She was an active and integral part of ministering to others with her husband on Living Water Farm as well as serving in Haiti with Living Water Foundation. She enjoyed her garden and birds till the end of her life and they seemed to sense her nurturing nature and flourished around her home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CMH Foundation, P.O. Box 90, 300 East Ferrell ST., South Hill, VA 23970. A private service will be held.
