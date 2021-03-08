MINISTER MINNIE MAGDLINE HARRISON WALKER, affectionately called “PeeWee,” entered into God’s Heavenly Gates on Sunday, February 28, 2021 in Duke University Hospital, Durham, NC. She was born August 9, 1929 to the late Nathaniel Harrison, Sr. and the late Hortense Savilla Patillo Harrison.
She leaves all her love and cherished memories to her loving and devoted daughter- Mae Ethel Walker of the home; her loving sons- Willie Lee Walker, Sr., South Hill, VA and Sammie L. (Minister Corrine) Walker, Sr., Brodnax, VA; grandsons she reared as her own- Arlton “Parnell” (Linda), Carlton (Janet Elaine), Breaumond, DeMarcus “Fred” (Mia), Timothy and Mikale, who provided love, compassion and unlimited care; Barbara, LaTanya, Willie Jr., Carnell, Sammie Jr., Co-Pastor Shelly (Pastor Anthony), and Briant; 13 other grandchildren, 59 great-grands, and 12 great-great-grandchildren; five sisters-in-law, Mother Barbara Harrison, Brodnax, VA; Deaconess Virginia Harrison, Allentown, PA; Sophie Prince, Bowie, MD; Catherine Johnson, Temple Hills, MD; and Alice Walker (David) Jones, Brodnax, VA; four brothers-in-law, Haywood Walker, Upper Marlboro, MD; Charlie Walker, Temple Hills, MD; Deacon Clyde (Dorothy) Walker, LaCrosse, VA; and Virginius “Pete” (Alice) Walker, LaCrosse, VA; her devoted niece and name-sake, Paula Magdline Lofton Boyd; other nieces and nephews; adopted grandchildren: The Barners, who called her Gram; The Feggins who called her Grandma; her three church sisters- Pastor Barbara Garnes, Deaconess Bessie Brown, and Mother Shirley Walker; Clergy, members, and friends.
Funeral Service was held on March 7, 2021 at The New Mt. Sinai Church, Brodnax, VA. Time: 1:00 PM. Apostle Elizabeth Bagley officiated, burial followed in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request that donations be made to The New Mt. Sinai Church, P. O. Box 180, Brodnax, VA 23920.
FEGGINS FUNERAL HOME INCORPORATED IN CHARGE OF THE ARRANGEMENTS.